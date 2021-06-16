Global Electric Handpieces Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Electric Handpieces analysis, which studies the Electric Handpieces industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Electric Handpieces will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Electric Handpieces market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 696.7 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Electric Handpieces market will register a 5.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 863 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Electric Handpieces, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Electric Handpieces market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Electric Handpieces companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Electric Handpieces Includes:

Danaher

NSK

Dentsply Sirona

W&H

Bien Air

MORITA

SciCan

DentalEZ

Anthogyr

Codent

Sinol

Foshan CAN Dental Equipment Co., Ltd.

NOUVAG

TTBIO

Modeer Precision

Market Segment by Type, covers:

High-Speed Electric Handpieces

Low-Speed Electric Handpieces

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Hospital

Dental Clinic

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

