Global Sodium Chlorite Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Sodium Chlorite will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Sodium Chlorite market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 224.7 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Sodium Chlorite market will register a 7.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 297.4 million by 2026.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Sodium Chlorite, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Sodium Chlorite market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Sodium Chlorite companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Top Manufactures in Global Sodium Chlorite Includes:
Oxy Chem
ERCO
Shree Chlorates
Ercros
Gaomi Kaixuan
Shandong Gaoyuan
Dongying Shengya
Lianyungang Xingang
Gaomi Hoyond
Gaomi Yongkang
Shandong Xinyu
Gaomi Dengshun
Market Segment by Type, covers:
Liquid Sodium Chlorite
Solid Sodium Chlorite
The segment of liquid sodiun chlrite holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 76%.
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Water Treatment
Textile Application
Pulp Application
Metal Surface Treatment
Others
The other appliction holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 64% of the market share.
The print circuit board holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 67% of the market share.
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
