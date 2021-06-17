Global EVA Resin Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the EVA Resin analysis, which studies the EVA Resin industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global "EVA Resin Market 2021-2026" Research Report categorizes the global EVA Resin by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of EVA Resin will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global EVA Resin market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 3714.2 million in 2020. Over the next five years the EVA Resin market will register a 1.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3918.7 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the EVA Resin, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the EVA Resin market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by EVA Resin companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global EVA Resin Includes:

DuPont (US)

ExxonMobil (US)

FPC (TW)

Hanwha Total (KR)

USI (TW)

Sinopec Beijing Yanshan (CN)

Sipchem (SA)

BASF-YPC (CN)

Braskem (BR)

Westlake (US)

TPI Polene (TH)

LG Chem (KR)

Celanese (US)

Arkema (FR)

Repsol (ES)

LyondellBasell (NL)

Sumitomo Chem (JP)

Levima/Haoda Chem (CN)

Lotte Chem (KR)

Total (FR)

Tosoh (JP)

Versalis/Eni (IT)

Ube (JP)

Huamei Polymer (CN)

NUC Corp (JP)

Sumsung Total (KR)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Tubular EVA

Autoclave EVA

Other Process

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Film

Adhesive and Coating

Molding Plastics

Foaming Materials

Other Applications

The print circuit board holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 67% of the market share.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

