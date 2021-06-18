Global Sandals Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Sandals analysis, which studies the Sandals industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global “Sandals Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Sandals by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Sandals.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Sandals will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Sandals market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 29620 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Sandals market will register a 3.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 34300 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Sandals, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Sandals market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Sandals companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Sandals Includes:

Birkenstock

Alpargatas

Belle

Adidas

Clark

Skechers

Caleres

Steven Madden

Rieker

ECCO

Decker

Aldo

Daphne

GEOX

Crocs

Kenneth Cole

Cbanner

Aokang

ST& SAT

Topscore

Red Dragonfly

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Casual Sandals

Fashion Sandals

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Children Sandals

Men Sandals

Women Sandals

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

