Global E-waste Disposal Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the E-waste Disposal analysis, which studies the E-waste Disposal industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.
Global “E-waste Disposal Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global E-waste Disposal by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global E-waste Disposal.
According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of E-waste Disposal will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global E-waste Disposal market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 10250 million in 2020. Over the next five years the E-waste Disposal market will register a 10.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 15500 million by 2026.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the E-waste Disposal, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the E-waste Disposal market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by E-waste Disposal companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Top Manufactures in Global E-waste Disposal Includes:
Sims Recycling Solutions
Kuusakoski
Umicore
Waste Management
Electronic Recyclers International
Gem
Stena Metall Group
Electrocycling
Veolia
Enviro-Hub Holdings
URT
Cimelia
GEEP
Dongjiang
Dynamic Recycling
E-Parisaraa
environCom
Sage
Market Segment by Type, covers:
ICT Equipment
Home Appliances
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Material Recycling
Components Recycling
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
