Global Waste Paper Recycling Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Waste Paper Recycling will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Waste Paper Recycling market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 44710 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Waste Paper Recycling market will register a 3.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 50330 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Waste Paper Recycling, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Waste Paper Recycling market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Waste Paper Recycling companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Waste Paper Recycling Includes:

Waste Management

Republic Services

Sonoco Recycling

Hanna Paper Recycling

WASCO

Perlen Papier

ST Paper Resources

Cascades Recovery

Global Wastepaper Recyclers

International Paper

Heinzel Group

DS Smith

Veolia Environment

Remondis

Kokusai Pulp & Paper

Huanjia Group

Shandong Century Sunshine

Northern International

China Recycling Development

Tianjin Wuchan

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Corrugated Cardboard

Newspapers

Magazines

White Office Paper

Mixed Paper

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Wrapping Paper

Printing-and-Writing Paper

Other

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

