Global Airlaid Paper Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Airlaid Paper will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Airlaid Paper market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 1039.9 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Airlaid Paper market will register a 2.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1141.3 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Airlaid Paper, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Airlaid Paper market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Airlaid Paper companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Airlaid Paper Includes:

Glatfelter

Georgia-Pacific

McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe

Duni AB

EAM Corporation（Domtar）

Fitesa

Oji Kinocloth

Kinsei Seishi

M&J Airlaid Products

Main S.p.A.

C-airlaid

ACI S.A.

National Nonwovens

China Silk (Shanghai) New Material Technology

Qiaohong New Materials

Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven

Elite Paper

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper

Thermal-bonded Airlaid Paper

Multi-bonded Airlaid Paper

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Feminine Hygiene

Consumer Wipes

Adult Incontinence

Industrial Wipes

Tabletop

Food Pads

Other

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

