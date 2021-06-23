Global Swimming Pool Chemical Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Swimming Pool Chemical analysis, which studies the Swimming Pool Chemical industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.
Global “Swimming Pool Chemical Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Swimming Pool Chemical by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Swimming Pool Chemical.
According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Swimming Pool Chemical will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Swimming Pool Chemical market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 1072.2 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Swimming Pool Chemical market will register a 1.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1117.3 million by 2026.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Swimming Pool Chemical, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Swimming Pool Chemical market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Swimming Pool Chemical companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Top Manufactures in Global Swimming Pool Chemical Includes:
Solvay Chem
Akzo Nobel
BASF
Olin Chlor Alkali
Arkema
AGC
Surpass Chem
Ineos
Occidental
Sumitomo Chem
FMC
ICL Industrial Products
Jiheng Chemical
Nankai Chemical
Ercros S.A.
Heze Huayi
Shikoku Chemicals
Nippon Soda
Zeel Product
Nissan Chemical
Lonza
Salt & Chemical Complex
Weilite
Nanke
Westlake Chemical
Barchemicals
Natural Chemistry
Clorox Pool & Spa
Robelle
United Chemical Corp
Market Segment by Type, covers:
Beaching Powder
Sodium Hypochlorite
Liquid Chlorine
Trichloroisocyanuric Acid (TCCA)
Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Residential Pool
Commercial Pool
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
