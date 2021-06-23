Global Automatic Lawn Mower Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Automatic Lawn Mower analysis, which studies the Automatic Lawn Mower industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global “Automatic Lawn Mower Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Automatic Lawn Mower by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Automatic Lawn Mower.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Automatic Lawn Mower will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Automatic Lawn Mower market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 1486.7 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Automatic Lawn Mower market will register a 14.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2576 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Automatic Lawn Mower, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Automatic Lawn Mower market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Automatic Lawn Mower companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Automatic Lawn Mower Includes:

Husqvarna Group

AL-KO

Worx

STIGA

Linea Tielle

Robomow

Deere & Company

Bosch

Mamibot

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi

Belrobotics

Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

Milagrow HumanTech

STIHL

Honda

Market Segment by Type, covers:

0-2000 m²

2000-4000 m²

>4000 m²

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Residential

Commercial

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

