Global Ski Apparel Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Ski Apparel will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Ski Apparel market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 9471.5 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Ski Apparel market will register a 4.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 11140 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Ski Apparel, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Ski Apparel market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Ski Apparel companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Ski Apparel Includes:

Lafuma

Decathlon

Bogner

Peak Performance

Helly Hansen

Quiksilver

Amer Sports

Bergans

Kjus

Halti

Rossignol

Patagonia

Mountain Warehouse

Columbia

NORTHLAND

The North Face

Phenix

Goldwin

Volcom

Descente

Head

Schoeffel

Salewa

Burton

Karbon

Spyder

O’Neill

One Way Sport

ARMADA

Nitro

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Insulated shell

Softshell

Hard shell

Fleece

Pants

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Ski Players esp. Ski Lovers

Ski Leasing Companies and Ski Resorts

