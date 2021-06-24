Global District Heating and Cooling Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the District Heating and Cooling analysis, which studies the District Heating and Cooling industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of District Heating and Cooling will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global District Heating and Cooling market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 182710 million in 2020. Over the next five years the District Heating and Cooling market will register a 10.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 272180 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the District Heating and Cooling, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the District Heating and Cooling market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by District Heating and Cooling companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global District Heating and Cooling Includes:

ENGIE

NRG Energy

Fortum

Empower

ADC Energy Systems

STEAG

Ørsted A/S

Tabreed

Vattenfall

RWE AG

Goteborg Energi

Logstor

Shinryo

Emicool

Keppel DHCS

Statkraft

Ramboll

Market Segment by Type, covers:

District Heating

District Cooling

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

