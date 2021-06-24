Global OBD Telematics Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the OBD Telematics analysis, which studies the OBD Telematics industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.
Global "OBD Telematics Market 2021-2026" Research Report categorizes the global OBD Telematics by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc.
According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of OBD Telematics will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global OBD Telematics market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 1717.8 million in 2020. Over the next five years the OBD Telematics market will register a 9.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2473.6 million by 2026.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the OBD Telematics, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the OBD Telematics market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by OBD Telematics companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Top Manufactures in Global OBD Telematics Includes:
Continental
Delphi
Bosch
LG
Automatic
Danlaw
Mojio
Zubie
Dash
Calamp
Xirgo Technologies
Geotab
Freematics
Launch
Xtool
Comit
Carsmart
Autonet
Sinocastel
DNA
Ismartcar
AutoBot
JiangShengChang
Market Segment by Type, covers:
SIM Card Type
Wifi Type
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Repair Technicians
State Agencies
Vehicle Owners
Vehicle and Engine Manufacturers
Others
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
