Global Online Lingerie Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Online Lingerie will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Online Lingerie market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 48980 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Online Lingerie market will register a 11.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 76880 million by 2026.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Online Lingerie, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Online Lingerie market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Online Lingerie companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Top Manufactures in Global Online Lingerie Includes:
Victoria’s Secret
PVH
Hanesbrands
Fruit of the Loom
Aimer
Fast Retailing
Triumph
Huijie
Jockey International
Wacoal Holdings
Cosmo-lady
Gunze
Embry Form
Calida
Oleno Group
Vivien
Tutuanna
Sunny Group
Miiow
GUJIN
Hop Lun
BYC
Sunflora
Good People
P.H. Garment
SBW
Market Segment by Type, covers:
Bra
Knickers & Panties
Lounge Wear
Shape Wear
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Female
Male
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
