Global Thick Film Resistors Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Thick Film Resistors will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Thick Film Resistors market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 1388.1 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Thick Film Resistors market will register a 5.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1692.6 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Thick Film Resistors, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Thick Film Resistors market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Thick Film Resistors companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Thick Film Resistors Includes:

Yageo

Ta-I Technology Co., Ltd

KOA

Vishay

Ralec Electronics Corp.

Walsin Technology Corporation

Fenghua Advanced Technology

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Panasonic

Uni Ohm

Rohm Co., Ltd.

Tateyama Kagaku Industry Co., Ltd.

Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH (EBG)

Ever Ohms Technology Co., Ltd.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

SMD Type

Through Hole Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunications

Automotive/Energy

Industrial/Medical

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

