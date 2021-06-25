Global Plastic Recycling Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Plastic Recycling analysis, which studies the Plastic Recycling industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global “Plastic Recycling Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Plastic Recycling by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Plastic Recycling.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Plastic Recycling will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Plastic Recycling market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 30650 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Plastic Recycling market will register a 5.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 37530 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Plastic Recycling, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Plastic Recycling market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Plastic Recycling companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Plastic Recycling Includes:

Clear Path Recycling

Clean Tech Incorporated

Mohawk Industries Incorporated

CarbonLite Industries

Envision Plastics Industries

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Incorporated

Evergreen Plastics

PolyQuest

Phoenix Technologies

Verdeco Recycling

Custom Polymers

KW Plastics

Extrupet

Greentech

Veolia Polymers

Hahn Plastics

PLASgran

APR2 Plast

Luxus

Viridor

Centriforce

Visy

Kyoei Industry

Wellpine Plastic Industical

Fuqing Topway Plastics Industrial

Intco

Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech

龙福创能

Market Segment by Type, covers:

PET

PP

HDPE

LDPE

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Packaging & Consumer Goods

Construction

Textile Fiber / Clothing

Landscaping/Street Furniture

Other Uses

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

