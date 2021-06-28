Global Metal Powder Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Metal Powder analysis, which studies the Metal Powder industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.
Global “Metal Powder Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Metal Powder by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Metal Powder.
According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Metal Powder will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Metal Powder market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 7693.9 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Metal Powder market will register a 5.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 9381.7 million by 2026.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Metal Powder, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Metal Powder market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Metal Powder companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Top Manufactures in Global Metal Powder Includes:
Hoganas
GKN Hoeganaes
Rio Tinto Metal Powders
Shandong Lvyin New Material
JFE
Hangzhou Yitong
Alcoa
Shandong Xinfa
Hunan Jiweixin
Angang Group Aluminum Powder
GGP Metalpowder
Kymera International
GRICY
Vale
Jien Nickel
Xiamen Tungsten
Daido
Ametek
BASF
Sandvik AB
Carpenter Technology
Kennametal
Market Segment by Type, covers:
Steel Powder
Aluminum Powder
Copper Powder
Nickel Powder
Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Automotive
Consumer Goods
Machinery
Others
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
