Global Industrial Fasteners Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Industrial Fasteners will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Industrial Fasteners market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 66920 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Industrial Fasteners market will register a 6.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 86200 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Industrial Fasteners, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Industrial Fasteners market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Industrial Fasteners companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Industrial Fasteners Includes:

Würth

PCC

ITW

Alcoa

Araymond

LISI

STANLEY

Fontana Gruppo

Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef)

NORMA

Aoyama Seisakusho

KAMAX

Agrati Group

Meidoh

NAFCO

Gem-Year

Bulten

Boltun

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Steel Type

Cooper Type

Aluminum Type

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Automotive Industry

Electric & Electronics

Machinery Industry

Construction Industry

MRO (Maintenance, repair, and operations)

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

