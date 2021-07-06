Global Food Service Equipment Market 2026 Business Growth | Haier，AB Electrolux

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Food Service Equipment analysis, which studies the Food Service Equipment industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global "Food Service Equipment Market 2021-2026" Research Report categorizes the global Food Service Equipment by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Food Service Equipment will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Food Service Equipment market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 41280 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Food Service Equipment market will register a 5.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 50310 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Food Service Equipment, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Food Service Equipment market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Food Service Equipment companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Food Service Equipment Includes:

Haier

AB Electrolux

Illinois Tool Works

Hoshizaki Corporation

Ali S.p.A

Welbilt

Dover Corporation

Middleby Corporation

Rational AG

Standex International Corporation

Fujimak Corporation

The Vollrath Company

Duke Manufacturing

Alto-Shaam

Boelter

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Food & Drink Preparation Equipment

Cooking Equipment

Heating and Holding Equipment

Storage & Handling Equipment

Warewashing Equipment

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Household

Commercial

Institutional

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

