Global Special Steel Market Research Report 2026 | NSSMC，POSCO

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Special Steel will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Special Steel market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 221910 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Special Steel market will register a 2.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 241880 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Special Steel, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Special Steel market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Special Steel companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Special Steel Includes:

NSSMC

POSCO

JFE

Gerdau

Citic Pacific

ThyssenKrupp AG

TISCO

Aperam

Outokumpu

Dongbei Special Steel

Nanjing Steel

Voestalpine

Hyundai

AK Steel

Baosteel

DAIDO Steel

SSAB

Sandvik

HBIS

Sanyo

Ovako

Xining Special Steel

Shagang Group

Aichi Steel

Nippon Koshuha

Timken Steel

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Structural Steel

Tool Steel and Die Steel

Stainless Steel

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Automobile Industry

Machinery Industry

Petrochemicals & Energy Industry

Other

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

