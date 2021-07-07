Global Trade Finance Market Research Report 2026 | BNP Paribas，Bank of China

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Trade Finance analysis, which studies the Trade Finance industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.
Global “Trade Finance Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Trade Finance by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Trade Finance.
According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Trade Finance will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Trade Finance market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 7450860 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Trade Finance market will register a 5.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 9265990 million by 2026.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Trade Finance, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Trade Finance market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Trade Finance companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Top Manufactures in Global Trade Finance Includes:
BNP Paribas
Bank of China
Citigroup Inc
China Exim Bank
ICBC
JPMorgan Chase & Co
Mizuho Financial Group
Standard Chartered
MUFG
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
Credit Agricole
Commerzbank
HSBC
Riyad Bank
Saudi British Bank
ANZ
EBRD
Japan Exim Bank
Banque Saudi Fransi
Afreximbank
AlAhli Bank
Export-Import Bank of India
Market Segment by Type, covers:
Guarantees
Letters of Credit
Documentary Collection
Supply Chain Financing
Factoring
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Machinery
Energy
Food and Consumer
Transport
Chemical
Metals & Non Metallic Minerals
Others
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
