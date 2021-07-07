Global Trade Finance Market Research Report 2026 | BNP Paribas，Bank of China

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Trade Finance analysis, which studies the Trade Finance industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global "Trade Finance Market 2021-2026" Research Report categorizes the global Trade Finance by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Trade Finance will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Trade Finance market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 7450860 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Trade Finance market will register a 5.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 9265990 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Trade Finance, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Trade Finance market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Trade Finance companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Trade Finance Includes:

BNP Paribas

Bank of China

Citigroup Inc

China Exim Bank

ICBC

JPMorgan Chase & Co

Mizuho Financial Group

Standard Chartered

MUFG

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

Credit Agricole

Commerzbank

HSBC

Riyad Bank

Saudi British Bank

ANZ

EBRD

Japan Exim Bank

Banque Saudi Fransi

Afreximbank

AlAhli Bank

Export-Import Bank of India

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Guarantees

Letters of Credit

Documentary Collection

Supply Chain Financing

Factoring

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Machinery

Energy

Food and Consumer

Transport

Chemical

Metals & Non Metallic Minerals

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

