Global Bentonite Market Research Report 2026 | Amcol(US)，Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC(US)

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Bentonite will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Bentonite market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 1291 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Bentonite market will register a 2.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1424.4 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Bentonite, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Bentonite market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Bentonite companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Bentonite Includes:

Amcol(US)

Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC(US)

Wyo-Ben Inc(US)

Black Hills Bentonite(US)

Tolsa Group (Spain)

Imerys (S&B) (France)

Clariant (Switzerland)

Bentonite Company LLC (Russia)

Laviosa Minerals SpA (Italy)

LKAB Minerals (Netherlands)

Ashapura (India)

Star Bentonite Group (India)

Kunimine Industries (Japan)

Huawei Bentonite (China)

Fenghong New Material (China)

Chang’an Renheng (China)

Liufangzi Bentonite (China)

Bentonit Uniao (Brazil)

Castiglioni Pes y Cia (Argentina)

Canbensan (Turkey)

Aydın Bentonit (Turkey)

KarBen (Turkey)

G & W Mineral Resources (South Africa)

Ningcheng Tianyu (China)

Elementis (UK)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Sodium Bentonite

Calcium Bentonite

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Molding Sands

Iron Ore Pelletizing

Pet Litter

Drilling Mud

Civil Engineering

Agriculture

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

