Global Architectural Membrane Market 2026 Business Growth | Serge Ferrari，Mehler

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Architectural Membrane will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Architectural Membrane market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 763.4 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Architectural Membrane market will register a 0.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 785.8 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Architectural Membrane, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Architectural Membrane market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Architectural Membrane companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Architectural Membrane Includes:

Serge Ferrari

Mehler

Heytex

Sattler

Sioen

Verseidag

Hiraoka

Seaman Corp

Saint-Gobain

Chukoh Chem

ObeiKan

Sika

Atex Membrane

Taconic-AFD

Kobond

Yilong

Xinyida

Sijia

Jinda

Veik

Guardtex

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Ethylene-Tetra-Fluoro-Ethylene(ETFE)

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Tensile Architecture

Tents

Sun Shading and Sun Screening

Print Applications

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

